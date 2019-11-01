|
W. Glenn Otto, Jr.
Savannah
Walter Glenn Otto, Jr., 80, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Peggy Elizabeth Perry Otto, died Thursday morning, October 31, 2019, at Hospice Savannah with his family by his side.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Walter Glenn Otto, Sr. and the late Mary Evelyn Nail Otto. Glenn was an active member of Central Christian Church. He was a United States Coast Guard veteran. Glenn owned and operated Savannah Office Equipment. Later, he worked for several pest control companies servicing residents at The Landings. After retirement he delivered radioactive pharmaceuticals to area hospitals and doctors. Glenn loved spending time with his family, fishing, crabbing, craftwork and crossword puzzles.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Peggy Elizabeth Perry Otto of the home; one daughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Otto LiCausi and her husband, Michael, of Rincon; two sons, Walter Glenn Otto III and his wife, Tammy, of Black Creek, and Terry Warren Otto and his wife, Karen, of Savannah; five grandchildren, John Floyd and his wife, Karah, Joshua Floyd and his wife, Jennifer, David Patrick, Jordan Otto and Joanna Brooks and her husband, Trey, and four great-grandchildren, James Brooks, Hunter Brooks, Piper Brooks and Marin Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Monday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Minister Lionel Marmolejo. Interment, with military honors, will be in Hillcrest Abbey – East.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190 or the – Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.
