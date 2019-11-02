Home

W. Glenn Otto Jr. Obituary
W. Glenn Otto, Jr.
Savannah
The funeral service for Walter Glenn Otto, Jr., 80, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Peggy Elizabeth Perry Otto, will be held at 11 o'clock Monday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Minister Lionel Marmolejo. Interment, with military honors, will be in Hillcrest Abbey – East. Please share your thoughts about Glenn and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
