Wade C. Crawford
Pooler, GA
Mr. Wade C. Crawford, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Charleston, SC to the late Orval & Farrell Crawford. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Crawford and a brother, Wayne Crawford. He served his country in the U.S. Marines and had been employed as a Boilermaker with Mack Burney Corp. Survivors include his sister, Lois Jean Williams(Sydney); brother, Ray Crawford; son, Johnny Wade Crawford, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will have a service to honor Wade's life at a later date. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
05/09/2020
