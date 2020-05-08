Home

Wade C. Crawford Obituary
Wade C. Crawford
Pooler, GA
Mr. Wade C. Crawford, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Charleston, SC to the late Orval & Farrell Crawford. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Crawford and a brother, Wayne Crawford. He served his country in the U.S. Marines and had been employed as a Boilermaker with Mack Burney Corp. Survivors include his sister, Lois Jean Williams(Sydney); brother, Ray Crawford; son, Johnny Wade Crawford, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will have a service to honor Wade's life at a later date. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
05/09/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 8 to May 9, 2020
