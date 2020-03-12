|
Wallace Brown
Savannah, GA
Wallace Brown was born on August 30, 1939 in Claxton, GA to the late Mr. Lonnie Brown and Mrs. Cortez Margret Williams. He was the first child and the oldest brother of 24 children. Wallace attended Claxton High School and A.E. Beach High School, where he played football for both schools. Wallace matriculated through both the Evans County Public School System and the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. He graduated from A.E. Beach High School in 1957. He also was raised by Jim and Suszie Littles and Flora Robinson, Marie and Mother Rhodie Eason who he considered as his sisters.
Wallace was employed with Kemira/Kerr-McGee (Tronox) in Savannah, GA for many years. He retired from Tronox in 2005. He loved his family, fishing, watching westerns, playing cards, cleaning his yard and his cars. He was well known for his clean Cadillac and sporty dressing. He loved playing cards with his friends every day.
Wallace was a devoted coach for football and basketball. He coached football for the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club and the Live Oak 49ers. He also coached basketball for his job's Adult Men's industrial league team and Notre Dame Academy. Wallace coached many other teams through his coaching career as a volunteer. He also coached NFL great George Atkinson as a child.
Wallace was married twice and had 6 children. He was preceded in death by both of his wives, Emma Brown and Mary Bertha Brown. He was also preceded in death by one of his children, Wallace Brown Jr. Wallace was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Nellie Moreland and Willie Mae Johnson, and 6 brothers, Jack Rawls, Lamar Brown, Daniel Davis, Hiley Moody, Lamar Brown (Johnny), and Edward "Bearcat" Wright Jr. (Freddie Wilkerson).
On Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a long battle of sickness, God called Wallace home. Wallace was a fighter and always did and said things his way. He did not back down from anyone or the challenges of being sick. Wallace was always known for his smile and living his life to the fullest his way. Wallace was known for demanding and teaching respect.
Wallace leaves to cherish his memory; 2 sons, Stanley Brown and Tavares Wallace Brown (All of Savannah, GA); 3 daughters, Marilyn Ingram (Mark) (Killeen, TX), Tina Brown and Rodean Brown (All of Savannah, GA); Also 3 other children, Demetria Brown, Dionna Brown, and David Brown (Tanisha) (All of Savannah, GA); 6 sisters, Elease Williams Marshall (Ft. Pierce, FL), Vera Mae Berry, Eva Burney, Agnes McNeal , Izzetta Palmer (All of Claxton, GA), Silver Lee Rogers Williams (Statesboro, GA); 9 brothers, Robert "RL" Brown, Neal "Shine" Brown (Jeanie), Sandy "Bubba" Brown, Hiram "Howard" Moody (Gail), Sammy Moody (Donita) (All of Claxton, GA), Razell "Bo" Brown (Betty) (Metter, GA), Johnny "Pete" Brown (Ida) (Dublin, GA), and Quinton Moody (Midville, GA).
His sister-in-law Joan Brown Simmons (Okatie, SC) and nephew John Henry Simmons Jr. (Okatie, SC); His brother-in-law Earnest Moreland
His grandchildren Montranese Loadholt (Austin, TX), Ieshia Brown (Killeen, TX), Patrevia Porter, Kawanda Thomas, Sade Brown (Atlanta, GA), Jerad Brown, Shaquita Brown (Jacksonville, FL), Roshell Ingram (Killeen, TX), Erica Albright-Dorman, Jashanea Jones, Christopher Priester(Killeen, TX), Christopher Poole, David Berrien, Daijsha Berrien, Parrish Brown, Shaniya Johnson, Tyrhonda Brown, Darius Brown, Kyla Brown, Kemoni Brown, Jalen Allen, Zaccia Myers, Zachary Myers, Joseph Myers(All of Savannah, GA); 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday March 14, 2020 at St. James AME Church, 632 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA. Interment ~ Magnolia Memorial Gardens. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
