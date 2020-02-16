|
Mr. Augusta - Walter "Jerry" Bean Walter "Jerry" Bean, age 85 of Savannah passed away February 7th from complications of surgery. Mr. Bean was Born on May 15th, 1934 in Una, TN to the late Walter Shaffer Bean and Reba Madeline Simmons Bean. Mr. Bean lived in Savannah, GA for over 45 years and had been a member of the Local 188 Union of Savannah, GA for 64 years. Jerry as most knew him will be remembered as a hardworking man with a strong personality known for his love and hobby of restoring cars, but most importantly for his love of our Lord, family, friends, and his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Linda Owens and Steve Bean. He is survived by his children, Michael J. Bean (Kim) Of Guyton, GA, Mark D. Bean (Rebecca) of Augusta, GA, Cheryl Croft (Larry) of Lake Sinclair, GA, siblings Joe Bean (Pam) and Lisa Cooke (Larry) both of Hendersonville, TN, grandchildren, Dewayne, Jennifer, Amy, Joshua, McKensie, Reba, and Mark Jr. with 3 great grandchildren Sarah, Joshua, and Emily. The family will receive friends and celebrate his life on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00 pm at Jerry's favorite restaurant Carey Hillard's located 514 US HWY 80 W, Garden City, GA 31408
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 16, 2020