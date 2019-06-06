|
Walter Benjamin "Ben" Driggers AM1 (AW/SW), 32, of Chesapeake, VA passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he is the son of Julie Driggers Foster, Arthur Foster and the late Walter Dee Driggers.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joy Driggers; children, Hannah and Austin; brothers, Don and Jonathan; as well as many beloved brothers, shipmates, and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boozefighters MC.
Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 6, 2019