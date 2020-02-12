|
Walter David Gnann, Sr.
Springfield, GA
Mr. Walter David Gnann, Sr., 84, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hospice Savannah. He was born in Stillwell, Georgia on December 19, 1935. He married Carolyn Burns on August 17, 1958.
In 1957 Mr. Gnann founded and operated Walt's TV, Appliance and Furniture in Springfield, Georgia. He ran his business for 47 years with his wife and partner Carolyn, and later his children joined the business.
Mr. Gnann served on the Board of Savannah Electric and Power Company for many years. He was a President of Effingham County Lions Club, Board Member of the Effingham Industrial Development Authority and a member of the Jaycees.
The Effingham County native was an active member of the Salzburg Society. He and his sister Ava Hartzog donated their parents' historic home to the Effingham County Historic Society. A devoted member of Springfield Baptist Church, he served as Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Trustee, Deacon and Choir Member over the course of many years.
His interests included traveling the world with his wife Carolyn, fishing in the Savannah River where he lived, dancing, working on televisions and electronics, model trains and antiques. He was a member of the First Saturday Night Supper Club for over 60 years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Herman and Ruth Gnann; and brothers, Billy Gnann and Clatus Gnann.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Gnann; sons, W. David Gnann, Jr. (Bonny) of Springfield and J. Allen Gnann (Karla Newton) of Springfield; sister, Ava Hartzog (Charles) of Springfield; grandchildren: Fallon Gnann Hirsch (David) of East Greenwich, RI, Tiffany Gnann of Springfield, Califf Gnann (Meghan Stafford) of Springfield, and Hunter Gnann Kollinger (Nicholas) of Monroe, GA; great grandchildren: Otto, Emmett, Levi, Callie and Ivory; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Joyce Burns of Springfield; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 – 7PM. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Springfield with Mr. Walt lying in state one hour prior to services. Burial will be held in the Stillwell Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made in memory of Mr. Walt to the St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
