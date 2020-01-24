Home

Walter Edwin "Ed" Woodson Jr.

Walter Edwin "Ed" Woodson, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Walter Edwin "Ed" Woodson, Jr., age 75, of Savannah, formerly of Houston, TX, passed away January 21, 2020. Ed worked as an airline pilot, a race car driver, and he was a competitive Country and Western Dancer. In his later years, he loved to sing karaoke, operate his HAM Radio, and practice photography. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister. Ed is survived by his wife of over 14 years, Toni Woodson, of Savannah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Inner City Night Shelter, 124 Arnold Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
