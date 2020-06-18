Walter Gadson
Rincon, GA
Mr. Walter Kerney Gadson, 72 entered eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Sexton-Hall Funeral Home (912) 964-4336. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com
Savannah Morning News
June 20, 2020
Rincon, GA
Mr. Walter Kerney Gadson, 72 entered eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Sexton-Hall Funeral Home (912) 964-4336. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com
Savannah Morning News
June 20, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.