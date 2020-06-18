Walter Gadson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Gadson
Rincon, GA
Mr. Walter Kerney Gadson, 72 entered eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Sexton-Hall Funeral Home (912) 964-4336. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com
Savannah Morning News
June 20, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, LLC
5 Birkenhead Road
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-964-4336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved