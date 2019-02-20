Savannah Morning News Obituaries

Walter Guiseppe Salmi II Obituary
Our beloved precious infant son and grandson, Walter Guiseppe Salmi, II entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Candler Hospital.

Surviving are his parents, Walter Guiseppe Salmi and Tiffany Cullen Salmi of Savannah; maternal grandparents, George and Pamela Stewart of Savannah; paternal grandparents, Dr. Enrico and Anna Salmi of Naples, Italy; half-sister, Giada and other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Islands Chapel of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors.

Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.


Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 20, 2019
