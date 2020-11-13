1/
Walter H. Gentry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter H. Gentry, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Walter H. Gentry, Jr. died Thursday, November 5, 2020, eleven days before his 92nd birthday. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Walter Harrison Sr. and Naomi (Daly) Gentry. Following high school graduation, he served in the Army during the Korean conflict and then attended St. Joseph's University. His long career in the insurance industry included involvement with his own agency, Madison Insurance Agency in Philadelphia, progressed to partnership in Flanigan, O'Hara & Gentry and an eventual merger with USI Insurance Services. Following his retirement in 1999, Walt and his wife Sally moved to Savannah, GA. Walt and Sally enjoyed golf, skiing, traveling, Philadelphia Eagles football, the Philadelphia Opera and Orchestra and entertaining friends wherever they lived. Walt is remembered for his kindness, compassion and the helping hand he so often extended to others. True to his Irish heritage, he enjoyed sharing a good story, leaning on his wit and great sense of humor. Walt and Sally's only child, Amy G. Becker, predeceased him as did his parents and his sisters Muriel Dunn and Louise Dyson. He is survived by Sally, his wife of 52 years, their son-in-law Douglas J. Becker of Fort Worth, TX, Walt's special niece Donna and her husband, David Caddick of Dresher, PA, many nieces and nephews and countless friends in Savannah and the Philadelphia area. No funeral services are planned at this time. Please remember Walt in your thoughts and prayers with gratitude for his life. If you wish to honor his memory in some way donations may be made to Ancillae-Assumpta Academy, 2025 Church Road, Wyncote, PA 19095 to the attention of Kathleen Helbig, acj.
Savannah Morning News
11/14/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved