Walter Joe Browning
Walter Joe Browning
Savannah, Georgia
Walter Joe Browning passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Born in Glenwood, Georgia on June 13, 1936, he was the son of Rubena and Ernest Browning, Sr. Mr. Browning worked as a Master Mechanic for decades at Great Dane Trailers and retired from the lawn mower store at age 75. He was a member of the Georgia National Guard in the 1960's and a member of the Chatham Artillery until the time of his death. He was a baseball coach in the 60's for Mothers Club #2, and Derenne Paint in the 70's at Savannah Gardens Baseball Field.
Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Lee Browning, he leaves behind his loving wife Sandra after 63 years of marriage; five children, Debbie Williams, Donna Hayes, Walter (Joey) Browning, Jr., Kenneth (Skeeter) Browning and Kevin (Sharon) Browning; brother, Ernest Browning, Jr. (Brenda) of Statesboro; sister, Betty blocker of Rincon; sister-in-law, Merlene Browning of Thompson; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. His Dachshund Cookie was his beloved pet for many years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Central Christian Church, 6810 Skidaway Road, Savannah with Pastor Lionel Mermolejo officiating.
Savannah Morning News
09/16/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
