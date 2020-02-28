|
Walter Joseph Muller, Jr.
Tybee Island
Walter Joseph Muller, Jr. died peacefully at his home on Tybee Island on February 27, 2020. He was born in Savannah, Georgia on October 16, 1933. With his father in the military, his family moved frequently, but he always considered Savannah his home. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1956.
He was actively involved in his faith and volunteered often at Blessed Sacrament and St. Michael's parishes. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. A favorite pastime was playing golf with his friends at the Savannah Golf Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaret M. Muller (Peggy) and his parents, Gen. Walter J. Muller, Sr. and Francis Rourke Muller.
He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Anne Hudson, his four children Walter J. Muller III (LeeAnn) of Sandy Springs, GA, John H. Muller (Laura) of Charlotte, NC, Margaret M. Crawford (Steve) of Decatur, GA, and James R. Muller (Dena) of Decatur, GA.
He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren: Charlotte, Jack, Walt, Margaret, Patrick, Rourke, Grace Anne, Conlin, Ava, Eilise, and Max.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2 from 5-6 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Dr.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances in Walter's name to: Saint Vincent 's Academy, 207 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401 or St. Michael's Church, 801 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, GA 31328.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020