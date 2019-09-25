Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Walter Kay Hagan Jr.

Walter Kay Hagan, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Walter Kay Hagan, Jr., 75, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John's Church of Savannah with The Reverend Gavin G. Dunbar officiating. A reception will follow at The Green-Meldrim House. Burial will be at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
A full obituary will be published Friday, September 27.
Savannah Morning News
09-26-2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
