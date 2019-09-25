|
Walter Kay Hagan, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Walter Kay Hagan, Jr., 75, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John's Church of Savannah with The Reverend Gavin G. Dunbar officiating. A reception will follow at The Green-Meldrim House. Burial will be at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
A full obituary will be published Friday, September 27.
