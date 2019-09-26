|
Walter Kay Hagan, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Walter Kay Hagan, Jr., 75, of Savannah passed away September 24th surrounded by loving friends and family. Walter was born on January 10th, 1944, the second son to Walter and Gertrude Hagan. He graduated from Savannah High in 1962 and continued his education at the University of South Carolina. While at South Carolina, Walter was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He held the bond of friendship with many of his brothers throughout his life, whom affectionately called him Groundhog.
Walter was a loyal husband and a loving father. He will best be remembered for his contagious love of life, his dedication to coaching his children's sports teams, his prowess when shagging to Carolina Beach Music, cheering for his beloved Gamecocks and telling a good story. He was a lifelong communicant of St. John's Church and took great pride in supporting the growth of youth soccer in Savannah.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wallace Delph Hagan. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Fitzpatrick Hagan, his children, Alta Hagan Thorne, Middi Hagan Moore and her husband Jon, Walter Kay Hagan, III, Jane Hagan Davis and her husband, Allen, a brother Robert Malcolm Hagan and his wife JoAnn, six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel on Friday, September 27th from 4-6 pm.
Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28th followed by a reception at the Green Meldrim House. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Remembrances: St. John's Church or Savannah Country Day School.
