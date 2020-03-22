|
|
Walter R. "Ronnie" Huggins
Garden City / Rincon, Georgia
Walter R. "Ronnie" Huggins, 80, of Garden City and Rincon, GA died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of his wonderful Caregivers and Compassus Hospice of Savannah.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Taylor Huggins and Walter Anderson Huggins; brother, Richard J. Huggins; in-laws, L.J. Usher and Mamie Powell Usher; and brother-in-law, Lonza James "Jimmy" Usher III.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila U. Huggins; a daughter, Ronda Huggins; two sons, Walter (DeNorah) and Lee (Liz) Huggins; two granddaughters, Natalie Huggins (Caleb) Childers and Elizabeth Huggins (Glynn-Patten) Helmly; two grandsons, Evan (Erin) Huggins and Garrison Huggins; niece Jackie Huggins Owens (Jeff); great-niece, Victoria M. Owens; and special friend, Louise Roberson.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his caregivers. You all are true family to us.
Due to CDC request for isolation and self quarantine and out of respect for those that would wish to honor his passing, funeral services planned for the Garden City United Methodist Church will be postponed until a future date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Garden City United Methodist Church Building Fund, 62 Varnedoe Avenue, Garden City, GA 31408.
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020