Mr. Walter S. "Pete" Lee, 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late William James Lee, Jr. & Mary Catherine Rachels Lee. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William James Lee, III. He served in the National Guard for 4 years and had worked with Local Union 188 Pipe Fitters and Steam Fitters from 1970 until retiring in 2013. Survivors include three children and their spouses, Anna Lee & Michael Banister, Walter Scott & Alicia Lee, Ryan Michael & Lauren Lee; grandchildren, Chandler Lee, Caleb Sexton, Grace Sexton, Emily Lee, Caroline Banister, Abegail Banister, Aniston Middleton, Raylan Lee and Walker Lee; sister and brother-in-law, Jo Ann & Clark Elkins; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lee, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Wade Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 15, 2019