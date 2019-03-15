Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter S. "Pete" Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter S. "Pete" Lee Obituary
Mr. Walter S. "Pete" Lee, 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late William James Lee, Jr. & Mary Catherine Rachels Lee. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William James Lee, III. He served in the National Guard for 4 years and had worked with Local Union 188 Pipe Fitters and Steam Fitters from 1970 until retiring in 2013. Survivors include three children and their spouses, Anna Lee & Michael Banister, Walter Scott & Alicia Lee, Ryan Michael & Lauren Lee; grandchildren, Chandler Lee, Caleb Sexton, Grace Sexton, Emily Lee, Caroline Banister, Abegail Banister, Aniston Middleton, Raylan Lee and Walker Lee; sister and brother-in-law, Jo Ann & Clark Elkins; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lee, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Wade Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now