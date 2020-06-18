Mr. Walter Thomas Green, Jr.
Statesboro, GA
Adams announces the passing of Mr. Walter Thomas Green, Jr., 87, who transitioned on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, GA. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Order flowers & Sign the guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.