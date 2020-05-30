Walton H. Boone
Thunderbolt
Walton Herrington Boone, 85, of Thunderbolt, Georgia, and former owner of Desposito's Seafood Restaurant, died Saturday afternoon, May 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. Please share your thoughts about Walton and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Thunderbolt
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.