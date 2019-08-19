|
|
Savannah - Walton L. Bazemore, Jr. Walton L. Bazemore, Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. He was born December 25, 1938 in Savannah to the late Walton L. Bazemore, Sr. and Claire Sack Bazemore. Mr. Bazemore was a graduate of Savannah High School where he was in the Navy ROTC. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was retired as an Architect. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, and attended Armstrong State College and graduated from Southern Technical Institute. He was an active member of Forest City Gun Club, and a member of Savannah Shrine Club and Elks Lodge. He was also the founder and President of BMW Architects.
Surviving are his wife Margaret "Peggy" Smith Bazemore of Savannah, two sons, K. Scott Bazemore (Courtnay D.) of Atlanta and Bruce A. Bazemore, two granddaughters, Margaret B. Ciarletta (Josh) of Atlanta, and Elizabeth J. Bazemore of Atlanta, as well as one brother, Larry Bazemore (Gladys Joy) of Wrightsville, GA.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.
Private burial will be in Laurel Grove Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416. Savannah Morning News August 19, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 19, 2019