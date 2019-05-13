Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Walton O. Usher

Obituary Condolences

Walton O. Usher Obituary
Walton O. Usher, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, with his wife and daughter Elizabeth by his side.

Walton was born in Augusta, GA and lived there most of his life. He owned and operated Usher Paint and Supply Company for many years before moving to Savannah in 1996. He was a former member of the Augusta Sailing Club and participated in the Southeastern Lightning Circuit as a crew member. He was also a soccer player and coach. Walton was an avid runner who loved being outdoors.

Walton was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin M. Usher and Frances O. Usher, and his son, Walton O. Usher, Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Merle V. Usher of Savannah; his daughters, Elizabeth K. Usher (Brian) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Barbara U. Hughes of Savannah; step-daughters, Natalie Hammond of Savannah, and Nicole H. Ivey (Matt) of Hiram; grandchildren Rylee Usher and Taegan Usher of Salt Lake City, UT, and Caleb Ivey of Lincolnton; sister Peggy U. Theus (Thomas) of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah Foundation, P. O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31410, www.hospicesavannah.org/give.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit www.foxandweeks.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 13, 2019
