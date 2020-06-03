Wanda Houston
Savannah , GA
Ms. Wanda Kemp Houston, 60, entered eternal rest Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery, 1336 Dean Forest Rd, Savannah, GA 31405. Viewing: 12:00 noon - 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.