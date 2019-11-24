Home

Wanda L. Barton

Wanda L. Barton Obituary
Wanda L. Barton
Garden City, GA
Mrs. Wanda L. Barton, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Kentucky to the late Henry & Gladys Sisco. She had been a member of Calvary Assembly of God and retired from the Chatham County Board of Education. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Judson F. "Frankie" Barton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy & Michael Ehmen, Tonya & Tony Stanfield; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise and Connie, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home with entombment to follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
11/24/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
