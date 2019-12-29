|
|
Hinesville - Wanda Waters Phillips Wanda Waters Phillips, 87, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, Georgia.
A resident of Hinesville for 64 years, she was a member of Hinesville United Methodist Church where she held many positions and was a member of the Jack Waller Sunday School Class. Wanda had a long career at Coastal Utilities, Incorporated, in Hinesville and was an avid gardener who loved all things that bloom. She was most radiant when spending time with her four grandsons.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Earl F. Phillips; daughter, Jane Oberti (Edward); grandsons, Anthony, Michael, Jonathon and Daniel Oberti; three sisters, Debra Waters and Pat Brown of Savannah, and Katha Driggers of Glennville; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at Hinesville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hinesville First United Methodist Church and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313, or Hinesville Cemetery Trustees, 406 Quail Trail, Hinesville, GA 31313.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Savannah Morning News December 29, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Dec. 29, 2019