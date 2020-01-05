|
Hinesville - Wanda Waters Phillips Wanda Waters Phillips, 87, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, Georgia.
A resident of Hinesville for 64 years, she was a member of Hinesville United Methodist Church where she held many positions and was a member of the Jack Waller Sunday School Class. Wanda had a long career at Coastal Utilities, Incorporated, in Hinesville and was an avid gardener who loved all things that bloom. She was most radiant when spending time with her four grandsons.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Earl F. Phillips; daughter, Jane Oberti (Edward); grandsons, Anthony, Michael, Jonathan, and Daniel Oberti; three sisters, Debra Waters and Pat Brown of Savannah, and Katha Driggers (Jimmy) of Glennville; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hinesville First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 11am and the service will begin at noon. Reverend Dr. Tony Caldwell and Reverend Dave Hanson will officiate.
A private family burial was held December 28, 2019, in Hinesville Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313, or Hinesville Cemetery Trustees, 406 Quail Trail, Hinesville, GA 31313. Savannah Morning News January 5, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jan. 5, 2020