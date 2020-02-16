Home

Howard &Jones Funeral Home
777 S 1St St
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-3721
Ward Dixon Obituary
Mr. Ward Dixon
Jesup, GA
Mr. Ward Dixon, 93, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Private interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. www.jesupfuneralhome.com Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA
Savannah Morning News
February 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
