December 27, 1934 - April 18, 2019
On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Ward Morehouse LeHardy of Kilmarnock, Virginia and Kiawah Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully.
Born in Annapolis, MD in 1934 to Navy LT Louis Marcel and Sara Morehouse LeHardy, Ward grew up as a navy junior in Coronado, California. He attended the United States Military Academy graduating with the class of 1956. He and Judy Powell Nevins were married in November of 1956 in Alexandria, VA and enjoyed 62 years together.
Ward served as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army for 32 years. His duty stations included Korea (1957) and two tours in Vietnam. Other tours of duty included Japan, Germany, Italy, the Canal Zone in Panama and several posts in the United States.
He commanded the 3rd Battalion (Airborne) 509th Infantry in Vicenza, Italy and also served twice in the 101st Airborne Division. He retired from the Army in 1988 and moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Three years later, he and Judy embarked upon a five year circumnavigation of the globe, stopping in the Solomon Islands to visit the location where his father was killed in the Second World War.
After this trip they settled in Kilmarnock, Virginia where they lived for the last twenty years. Ward was an active member of the Light of Christ Anglican Church in Heathsville, Virginia.
Ward was also an enthusiastic member of the Society of the Cincinnati in the State of Georgia.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy and their children: Sally Barstow (Mark), Ward Jr. (Debbie), Marcel (Nancy) and Peter (Becky), and his sister, Linda LeHardy Sweet, as well as fifteen grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Ward was loved and respected by classmates, family and friends. At 84 he was a young-at-heart adventurer to the end.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4pm at Light of Christ Anglican Church, 9500 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, Virginia 22473. Graveside services with honors will be held at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11am.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ward's name to Light of Christ Anglican Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 25, 2019