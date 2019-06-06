|
|
Warlito E. Abao, 76, passed away June 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Lito was known for his larger-than-life laugh and smile, his overly-generous heart, and his unmatched wit, will, and intelligence. He wanted everyone around him to be happy and full of joy and would always enter a room with a loud and zestful, "Hi Hi Hi!" He was the life of every party. Everyone flocked to his booming voice and unforgettable laugh when he told a story. He always showered his loved ones with the newest and the best. He was a provider, a feast maker, a do-er, a partner to his dear wife of 49 years, a teacher and dad to his two kids, and a loving Papa to his four grand-kids.
We know he's relaxing or napping in his favorite recliner, with his remotes on one side and coffee on the other, watching boxing on the biggest, best, and newest HDTV in Heaven, with the volume set really, really, really loud.
Lito was born October 24, 1942 in Agtambi, Dao, Capiz, Philippines to the late Pedro and Teodora Abao. He retired as Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy after 28 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Carmen Abao; children, Warren (Susan) Abao and Wyleen (Daniel) Ingram; grandchildren, Ella Abao, Ian Abao, Daniel Ingram, Jr., and Chloe Ingram; 13 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 6, 2019