Warren Shupe Youmans
Warren Shupe Youmans
Savannah, GA
Warren, 72, peacefully entered his eternal home Saturday, October 10, 2020. Warren, born in Savannah, was the son of the late Lott Warren and Sarah Mae Youmans. He was educated in Chatham County Public Schools and later attended Armstrong State College. He joined the Army as a teletype security specialist and was a Vietnam Veteran. Upon returning from Vietnam, Warren married Dianne Smith in February 1969, and they were later blessed with one beautiful daughter, Brigitte. Warren leaves his wife of 51 years, Dianne; a daughter, Brigitte Lawlor (Mike); two precious grandchildren, Nathan and Charlie; as well a sister, Poullain Mullin (Hugh) of Morganton, GA; several nieces and nephews; dear friends; and his brothers-in-law (more like brothers.) Also, not to be forgotten, his beloved German Shepherd puppy, Orbital. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held later at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Warren's memory to the American Cancer Society, Lewy Body Dementia Association or Immanuel Baptist Church.
Savannah Morning News
10/18/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
