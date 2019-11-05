|
Waunell Dix
Savannah
Waunell Proctor Dix, born August 27, 1925 Toombs County GA, passed away on November 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by an infant son, Proctor Reynolds; husband, Louis Joseph Dix; her parents; and four sisters. Ms. Dix is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Donna) Dix and Danny Dix; a daughter, Cynthia Dix; a grandson; two granddaughters; three great grandchildren; brothers, Darvin Andrews and Malcolm Andrews. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, November 7th, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Dix family. www.bradleybanderson.com
Savannah Morning News
November 6, 2019
