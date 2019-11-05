Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low Country Cremation & Burial
124 Jordan Street
Reidsville, GA 30453
912-557-6783
Resources
More Obituaries for Waunell Dix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waunell Dix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waunell Dix Obituary
Waunell Dix
Savannah
Waunell Proctor Dix, born August 27, 1925 Toombs County GA, passed away on November 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by an infant son, Proctor Reynolds; husband, Louis Joseph Dix; her parents; and four sisters. Ms. Dix is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Donna) Dix and Danny Dix; a daughter, Cynthia Dix; a grandson; two granddaughters; three great grandchildren; brothers, Darvin Andrews and Malcolm Andrews. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, November 7th, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Dix family. www.bradleybanderson.com
Savannah Morning News
November 6, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waunell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -