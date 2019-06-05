Wayne L. Dickerson, Sr., 78, learned to swim when his older siblings unceremoniously threw him into the river when he was a small boy, and he demonstrated this same fierce determination in overcoming every obstacle he encountered. He was the first in his family to attend college, he climbed the corporate ladder, retiring as a senior executive with Pfizer, ran the New York City Marathon at age 50, and later in life courageously fought many health issues.



Wayne passed away from these health complications on June 3, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia where he lived with his wife on Skidaway Island. He was born in New Hebron, Mississippi on June 7, 1940, and was the youngest of 5 children. He played offensive center for Millsaps College, working 2 jobs while going to school full time. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay Anderson, and they enjoyed 57 wonderful years together. He is survived by his wife, Kay, his daughter, Stacey Dickerson Lodato (son-in-law Michael Lodato and grandson Joseph Lodato), and his son Wayne Dickerson Jr. (daughter-in-law Kerry Rice Dickerson, granddaughter Bailey Dickerson and grandson Trey Dickerson).



One of the accomplishments of which he was the most proud was the partnership he fostered between Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals (Pfizer) and the International Olympic Committee. He was an integral part of creating a Gold Medal for innovation in sports medicine, and after a decade of involvement (1994 Lillehammer - 2002 Salt Lake City) he was honored to run the Olympic torch relay in Sydney.



Wayne was very involved in many capacities at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, and lead the Church's Stewardship Committee. His generosity was one of his most endearing qualities, as he supported many philanthropic organizations and was passionate about helping those in need. He was a member of the Dorchester Hunting Preserve and the Forest City Gun Club. Wayne loved to hunt birds, play golf, and root for his New York Giants.



A 'Celebration of Life' will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church in Savannah, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, Wayne would have appreciated donations to the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, Georgia 31411.



Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Published in Savannah Morning News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary