Wayne Wallace
Savannah, Georgia
Wayne Wallace, age 83, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents: Doris and Julian Wallace & 3 siblings. Survivors: 3 siblings, 6 children and their spouses; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. Graveside Services: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2 PM in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park-East. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
06/15/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.