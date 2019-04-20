"For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain (Philippians 1:21)." The family of Weldon Robbins are sorrowing at the passing of their loved one; but their sorrow is not without hope. When he took his last breath on Saturday, April 13th, our great loss was his great gain. He died peacefully while listening to the music he loved; the big band music of the 1940's.



Weldon was born in Screven County Georgia on December 1, 1927 to James M. Robbins and Virginia Mary Wells Robbins. He entered the army in the final years of World War II and was discharged as part of the newly created United States Air Force in August of 1947. He then joined the Georgia Air National Guard in March of 1948. He served during the Korean War in the 158th Fighter-Bomber Squadron, stationed at Misawa Air Force Base in Japan. He was discharged from the Guard in 1952. Weldon took great pride in serving his country and was known to put American flags on the graves of those he served with and he would love to talk with anyone who would listen about his experiences in the military. He was a member of American Legion Post #184 and the Savannah Association of Flying Air National Guardsmen.



In May of 1954, he married the love of his life, Margie McElveen. To this union was born Weldon Dean Robbins Jr and Lori Ann Robbins. Weldon retired as a real estate salesman and was a long-time member of the Faith Primitive Baptist Church and a charter member of the New Hope Fellowship Christian Church.



Weldon was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Robbins and Virginia Mary Wells Robbins and his siblings, Lillian Robbins Harrell, James D. Robbins, Walker E. Robbins, Rupert W. Robbins and Bobby O. Robbins. His wife of 65 years, Margie McElveen Robbins preceded him in death by 31 days. He is survived by his children, Weldon Dean Robbins Jr (Teresa), Lori Ann Robbins and granddaughter, Laura Grace Robbins and by a number of nieces and nephews.



His family wishes to thank Pruitt Health Care and Azalealand Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care of Weldon during the last two months. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 20, at 1:00 PM at the New Hope Fellowship Church on 6001 Waters Ave. Instead of flowers, the family request remembrances be made to either to the New Hope Church or to the Mighty 8th Air Force Museum in Pooler, GA.



