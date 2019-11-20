|
Wellene M. Blackston
Savannah
Wellene Miller Blackston, 84, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Lary Elton Blackston, died Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019, at Hospice Savannah.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late John Leroy Miller and the late Wellie Amaretto Sheffield White. Mrs. Blackston was of the Baptist faith. She managed the family shrimping business, Blackston Boat Works, for more than 50 years. Mrs. Blackston loved spending time with her family and her favorite hobby was bargain shopping.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James "Jamie" Earl Blackston; a son-in-law, John Curl; a brother-in-law, John Penninger; three sisters, Janie White, Josephine Mosley and Betty Smith, and four brothers, Bo Williams, Frank Williams, Junior Miller and Billy Miller.
Surviving are her twin sister, Wellie Mae Penninger of Smyrna; three daughters, Linda Curl of Brooklet, Susan Pritchard and her husband, John, and Vickie Tumlin and her husband, Skeeter, all of Savannah; one son, Elton "Chunky" Blackston, Jr. and his wife, Deborah, of Savannah; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Thursday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Watkins. Interment will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
