Dr. Wesley James Ball, M.D.
Savannah, GA
Funeral services for Dr. Wesley James Ball, M.D. will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Liberty City Church of Christ, 1709 Staley Avenue; Minister Frederick Hall, officiating. Public viewing will be Saturday, 10:00-11:45 am at the church. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service. No viewing during funeral rites. Interment will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Strong Memorial Gardens, Moultrie, GA.
Savannah Morning News
January 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020