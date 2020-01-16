Home

Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, LLC
5 Birkenhead Road
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-964-4336
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Liberty City Church of Christ
1709 Staley Avenue
Dr. Wesley James Ball M.D.


1931 - 2020
Dr. Wesley James Ball M.D. Obituary
Dr. Wesley James Ball, M.D.
Savannah, GA
Funeral services for Dr. Wesley James Ball, M.D. will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Liberty City Church of Christ, 1709 Staley Avenue; Minister Frederick Hall, officiating. Public viewing will be Saturday, 10:00-11:45 am at the church. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service. No viewing during funeral rites. Interment will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Strong Memorial Gardens, Moultrie, GA.
Savannah Morning News
January 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
