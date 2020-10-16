1/
The Reverend Weston John Lamb
The Reverend Weston John Lamb
Springfield, GA
The Reverend Weston John Lamb, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah, passed away peacefully at his home in Springfield, GA on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Fr. Lamb was born on March 31, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN and baptized on April 20, 1941. He was the much-loved son of the late Kenneth and Emma (Nelson) and brother of Sue Salvatore (Hudson, FL). He will be sadly missed by his sister; nephew Jeff Salvatore; Bishop Stephen D. Parkes; Bishop Emeritus J. Kevin Boland; brother priests in the Diocese of Savannah; former parishioners; and many friends.
He attended St. Thomas College in St. Paul, MN and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN where he graduated with A.A. and B.A.S. degrees. In the summer of 1976 he entered the Order of the Most Holy Trinity (Trinitarians), and made his solemn vows in September of 1980. He attended seminary at St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, MD from 1977–1978 and Washington Theological Union in Silver Spring, MD from 1978–1981. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 18, 1981 by Bishop Eugene Marino at St. Jerome's Church in Hyattsville, MD, and incardinated in the Diocese of Savannah on January 31, 2009.
Fr. Lamb came to the diocesan priesthood later in life, after working as a teacher and school principal. After his ordination he spent years as a chaplain in the federal prison system, including time at "Supermax," a former super-maximum security prison in Marion, IL. He also served as chaplain at the federal prison in Jesup, GA.
His first assignment in the Diocese of Savannah was as Parochial Administrator of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Columbus in 2002. In 2004 he was appointed Parochial Administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Vidalia. He was appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Springfield in 2006 and retired as pastor in 2012.
A vigil service will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 5:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Springfield. The Most Reverend Stephen D. Parkes, Bishop of Savannah, will be the celebrant; the Reverend Daniel F. Firmin will be the homilist.
There will be two options for attending the funeral Mass: seated indoors, where masks will be required, or outdoor seating, where social distancing will be observed.
A private burial will be held immediately following at the Catholic Cemetery in Savannah.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home
Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
