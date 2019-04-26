Home

Bonaventure Funeral Chapel
2520 Bonaventure Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
(912) 335-8506
Wiilie E. Landy


Wiilie E. Landy Obituary
Willie E. Landy, age 56, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a short illness on Monday April 15, 2019 at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. He is survived by his wife Deborah Landy and three children; Frederick, Krystina and Jeremiah. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Thankful Baptist Church located at 820 MLK Jr. Blvd, Savannah, Ga 31415. Interment Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 26, 2019
