Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
(912) 764-5683
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
Wilbur Kenneth (Kenny) Waters

Wilbur Kenneth (Kenny) Waters, age 58, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born to James W. Waters and Bertha Lee Cannon on May 20, 1961 in Savannah, Ga. Kenny was a member of South Newington Baptist Church and served in the United States Army from 1979 until 1982 with the 18th Airborne Corps. He was a truck driver most of his adult life traveling across the country. His handle was "Polar Bear". He is preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Ann Waters Wilson Dushame and Teresa Davis. He is also preceded in death by his biological parents and foster parents J.C. and Betty L. Davis. Surviving are his son Kenneth Montana (Tanner) Waters and daughter Tabitha (Tabby) Lynn Waters of Erie, Pennsylvania; sisters, Belinda Myers (Robbie) of Ellabell, Angela Harvey (Allen) of Clyo, Robin Kennedy (Lyle) and Tina Shamilian of Bloomingdale, Tammy Hackle (Doc) of Johnson Corner; a brother, James (Jay) C. Davis, Jr. of Bloomingdale. Kenny is also survived by numerous foster brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service. Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Savannah Morning News on June 19, 2019
