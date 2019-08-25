|
Mr. Columbia - Wilbur Wright A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Wilbur Wright will be held Monday in the Shandon Baptist Church beginning with a family visitation from 12 noon until 12:30 p.m. and the eulogistic services beginning at 12:30 p.m. with burial in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.
Surviving are his wife, Jewel Golden-Wright, sons, Wilbur Wright, Jr., Kevin (Nellie) Wright, and William Wright; stepson, Kenneth (Jasmine) Hunter; daughter, Yvonne Wright; brothers, William (Josephine) Wright, Harold (Fannie) Wright, Elvin Wright and Nathaniel (Carolyn) Wright; sisters, Bertha Barbara, Jannie Bush, Jennette Smith, Rose (Herman) Harris and Doretha DeVore; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends. Savannah Morning News August 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 25, 2019