Willa (Butch) Kelly NeSmithPooler, GAMrs. Willa Kelly NeSmith, 79, of Pooler, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Candler Hospital.She was born in Savannah to the late John J. & Paralee Tidwell Kelly. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Leonard "Smitty" NeSmith, a son, Gene Smitherman, two brothers, John "Johnny" Kelly and Gene Kelly, and a sister, Alicia Kelly McGrath. She was a crossing guard in Savannah from 1972 until 1987 and was the only guard to ever receive the "Key to the City" pin from the mayor's office. She was later a crossing guard for Pooler Elementary School from 2009 until 2020.Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Smitherman (Sharon) and Patrick NeSmith (Patricia); daughter and son-in-law, Julie Zona (Norm); 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.The visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.Covid-19 Mandate will limit the number of visitors in the building at any given time. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News