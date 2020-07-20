1/
Willa Kelly (Butch) NeSmith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willa (Butch) Kelly NeSmith
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Willa Kelly NeSmith, 79, of Pooler, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Candler Hospital.
She was born in Savannah to the late John J. & Paralee Tidwell Kelly. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Leonard "Smitty" NeSmith, a son, Gene Smitherman, two brothers, John "Johnny" Kelly and Gene Kelly, and a sister, Alicia Kelly McGrath. She was a crossing guard in Savannah from 1972 until 1987 and was the only guard to ever receive the "Key to the City" pin from the mayor's office. She was later a crossing guard for Pooler Elementary School from 2009 until 2020.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Smitherman (Sharon) and Patrick NeSmith (Patricia); daughter and son-in-law, Julie Zona (Norm); 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Covid-19 Mandate will limit the number of visitors in the building at any given time. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort. I got to know Ms. Willa as she was my mother's neighbor. I am sorry for your loss.
Cindi Holton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved