Savannah - Willa Mae Morris Willa Mae Morris, 99, of Savannah died Friday, September 6, 2019. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Rufus L. Morris. She is survived by her son, Rev. William Lester "Buddy" Morris (Martha) of Statesboro; daughters, Christine Morris Burgess (Frank) of Rincon, GA, Luree Bonner, Shirley Moore, Linda O'Neal, and Angie Forshee (Wayne), all of Savannah; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter, GA.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Whitemarsh Island Baptist Church, the , or Gideons International.
Savannah Morning News September 11, 2019
