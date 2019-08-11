|
|
Mr. Savannah - William A. Baker William A. Baker passed away August 9, 2019, at the age of 99, under the extraordinary care of the staff at Hospice Savannah. Billy was a native of Savannah and was married to the late Elizabeth Cain for 67 years. He had one child, William A. Baker, Jr. (Bill). He served his country in World War II, spending three years with the 832nd Engineer Aviation Battalion, building air bases and runways in England and on the continent for the Army Air Corp. After the war he continued his military career serving as an artillery officer in the Army Reserves, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel in 1975. He was a member of the Chatham Artillery for over 70 years. Billy was a man with many talents who loved the arts and the outdoors. His love of plants and orchids could not be ignored, and he was a master woodworker who left behind heirloom pieces that will be admired for generations to come. He was a man who valued a dictionary and an atlas, and he decided to attend college simultaneously with his son. He was a food broker, an iron worker, a draftsman, and a contractor throughout his life. Surviving are his son, William A. Baker, Jr. (Sherrie); his grandchildren, Emily Mello (Ryan) and Elizabeth Brennan (Tim); and five great grandchildren, Lilla and Margaret Brennan, and John, Elizabeth, and Billy Mello. He is also survived by his sister, Lilla Dou (Eric). His family thanks Flo Sanders and Charlesetta Greene and crew for their special care. The funeral service will be at the graveside, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. The family suggests any remembrances be made in his memory to Hospice Savannah, PO Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416. Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 11, 2019