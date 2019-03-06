|
|
William "Will" Aldrich Sancomb, passed away on Saturday, March 2nd in Seattle, Washington.
He was 58 years of age. He was born on February 18th, 1961 in Savannah, Georgia.
He is survived by his daughters Kelli Jean Sancomb, and Christina Marie Sancomb, two grand-daughters and two grandsons, his parents, William Patrick and Barbara Ann Sancomb of Harris Neck, in Townsend, Georgia, a brother, Shawn Sancomb (Brenda Lee) of Savannah, four sisters, Kate Spence (David), of Mill Spring, North Carolina, Julie Martin of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Susan Murdoch of Savannah and Shelly Grissette (Danny) of Darien, Georgia, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be sent to: 3131 Julienton Drive, NE Townsend,GA 31331.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 6, 2019