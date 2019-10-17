|
William Arthur Freeman
Savannah, GA
William Arthur Freeman AKA "Bill" or "Art", age 81, of Savannah, GA died after a lengthy illness on October 15, 2019. Bill was born in Hendersonville, NC to the late William Henry Freeman and Euna Dean Rachel Freeman Montgomery. Bill served his country with tours in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany and served in the Army for 28 years earning the rank of CW4.
Bill was a devoted husband and father with a kind spirit and heart. He loved to travel and took many trips with Gerda by his side. Bill had a passion for car racing and mechanics. Bill enjoyed time spent with family and friends, often playing card games, deep sea fishing or heading to the casino. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Euna Dean Snyder and brother, Mike Montgomery. He is survived by his wife, Gerda Freeman; his son, Kirk Fernitz (Kristin); daughters, Clover Riefstahl (Edward) and Vickie Triana (Eric); siblings, Melvin Freeman (Carol), Marlene Babay (Andy), Charles Montgomery, Mitch Montgomery (Pat), and Mabel Ziek (Mike); 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. The family will be receiving friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Voluntary Services, Coatesville VA Medical Center, Coatesville, PA 19320.
