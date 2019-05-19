Services Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912) 352-7200 Resources More Obituaries for William Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Arthur Miller M.D.

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences William Arthur Miller, M.D. departed this life peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home in Bluffton, South Carolina, with his wife by his side.



Dr. Miller was born in Akron, Ohio on February 11, 1936. He was the son of Harold Fred and Emily Kennedy Miller. He grew up on the family farm in rural Ohio where he learned the value of hard work.



Dr. Miller was a graduate of Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio and the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, where he was a Baker Scholar. He was a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He served in the National Guard in Connecticut and Georgia.



Dr. Miller was a graduate of Yale School of Medicine. His postdoctoral education included an internship at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York, an Anesthesiology Residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Diagnostic Radiology Residency Program at Yale School of Medicine where he was Chief Resident. He was a member of the Georgia Medical Society, the South Carolina Medical Society, the Radiology Society of North America and the American Society of Neuroradiology. He was a founding member and past president of the Southeastern Angiographic Society. He was a Fellow of the American College of Radiology. During his 35 year career at Memorial Health University Medical Center he established the radiology residency program and was its first director. He was an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Miller was responsible for researching, selecting, and bringing the first CT machine to Savannah's Memorial Hospital. It was the third CT machine in Georgia following those in Atlanta and Augusta.



Dr. Miller retired in 2001 and seriously concentrated on his love of fly fishing. He fished in 11 countries on five continents and was most proud of achieving a Super Grand Slam in Ascension Bay, Mexico in 2004. He was an avid tennis player. He was dedicated to and a member of organizations that promote land and wildlife preservation and donated a property conservation easement to the Beaufort County Open Land Trust.



Dr. Miller was a member of the Oglethorpe Club, The Chatham Club, The Cotillion Club, and the Telfair Museums. He was a former member of the Chatham Tennis Club, The Savannah Golf Club, and The Savannah Yacht Club.



Dr. Miller was grounded in his faith and devoted to his family. Bill was kind, thoughtful and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Scott Frederick Miller. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann, by his daughters, Sally Elizabeth Miller and her partner, Gay Fortson, and Jane Farrington Miller Milliren and her husband Scott, and his grandchildren, Sarah Kennedy Milliren and Harrison Scott Milliren. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Miller, and his daughter-in-law, Shari Knight Miller.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 24, at Historic Christ Church Episcopal with the Reverend Michael White officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Christ Church Episcopal, 18 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries