|
|
Savannah - William B. "Bill" Sands William B. Sands (Bill), adventurer, explorer, and friend to all he met, passed away on August 22, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. Bill possessed a unique spirit, at once clever and caring, thoughtful and witty, and always ready with a wry comment or a funny story. Bill lived life to the fullest, with an inquisitive mind and an amazing openness to new people and new experiences. He was filled with joy and generously shared that joy with all who knew and loved him.
Bill was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 1930 and was raised in New York City until the age of 14, at which time his family relocated to California. Bill served his country in the United States Navy and later made use of his keen business mind to build a successful career in the financial sector until his retirement. After a lifetime on the West Coast, Bill and his wife Sara moved to Savannah six years ago in search of a new adventure, which they found and which Bill thoroughly enjoyed. He loved playing golf, traveling, and socializing with all the wonderful friends he made in Savannah. Ever curious, Bill recently fulfilled a life-long dream of visiting Egypt and was learning to play the banjo and rediscovering his love of painting.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sara, sons Roger (Kris) of Thousand Oaks, CA and Lance (Tamara) of Burbank, CA, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Interment will be on August 26 in Los Angeles, CA. The family wishes to thank Hospice Savannah and Candler Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Bill. Remembrances can be made to Hospice Savannah or St. Joseph's Candler Foundation. Savannah Morning News August 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 25, 2019