|
|
William Barton, Jr.
Port Wentworth, GA
Mr. William Warner Barton, Jr.,66, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Mr. William was born on October 27, 1953 in Hollywood, Florida to the late William Warner Barton, Sr. and Jennie Hiatt Coburn. He was a master carpenter and of the Baptist faith. Spending time with family, building, gardening, camping, and trips to the beach brought great joy to his life.
He is preceded in death: by his parents, William Warner Barton, Sr. and Jennie Hiatt Coburn; son, Theodore L. Barton; and sister, Donna K. Griner.
Survivors include: his children, Thomas G. Barton of Port Wentworth, Timothy J. Barton of Ellabell; Tammy R. Croft of Springfield, and Tiffany M. Vozar of Port Wentworth; brothers, Daniel D. Barton of Stuart, FL, Mickey L. Barton of Allen, TX, Ronald R. Barton of St. Lucie, FL, and Jesse H. Barton of Springfield; sister, Terry A. Sutherland of Newington; 17 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family including: Tracy C. Adkins, Bonnie Phillips, and Jerald L. Phillips.
A celebration of life will be held at River of Life Ministries on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 5PM.
The family suggests that donations be made towards Riggs Funeral Home, 1979 Hwy 119 South, Guyton, GA 31312 or a donation in his memory to River of Life Ministries, 111 Waterford Court, Rincon, GA 31326.
Savannah Morning News
November 7, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019