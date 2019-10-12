|
William (Buddy) Bernard Murray, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
William (Buddy) Bernard Murray Jr., died October 10 at home under the care of Hospice Savannah, surrounded by his wife, children, and dog Coco.
He was born January 8, 1948 in Savannah, GA, a son of William Sr. and Helen Jester Murray.
Buddy was a graduate of Savannah High School in 1966 and served in the United States Army Reserves. He completed his trade and vocational certification from North Georgia Technical College in HVAC and Plumbing. He worked for and owned Murray Plumbing Company up until his retirement. Buddy was an avid collector, a loyal husband, and a great barbecue sauce maker.
Surviving are his wife Susan Meyer Murray, of Savannah Ga, his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Tim Maguire, of Atlanta GA, his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Katie Murray, of Atlanta GA, his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Gail Murray, of Marietta, GA, and grandchildren Virginia and Henry Maguire, Jay and Christian Murray. Also surviving, are the wonderful people from Back in the Day Bakery and Sandfly BBQ that took such good care of him on his weekly visits.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, October 18 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow at Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.
