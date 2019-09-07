|
Valdosta - William Bishop Morrissey William Bishop Morrissey Of Valdosta, GA, formerly of Savannah, GA, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Lake Haven Nursing home after a lengthy illness. He was born April 30, 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Robert and Billy (Bishop) Morrissey. William was a graduate of Benedictine military school in Savannah, GA. He was also an avid golfer and a member of The Knights of Columbus. He also loved billiards. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters Majorie Story and Nancy Shea.
Survivors include: Son and Daughter-in-Law; Will Morrissey, Jr., and wife Kimberly of Valdosta, GA
Brother and Sister-in-Law: Bobby Morrissey and wife June of Savannah, GA
Numerous Nephews, Nieces and extended family members
Memorialization will be by cremation and private family service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 7, 2019